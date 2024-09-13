IIT-Delhi experts to look into recent bus fire incidents in capital

A committee of experts from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will enquire into the recent incidents of fire in Delhi government buses.

The IIT-Delhi has recommended the name of six experts to enquire into the matter following Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s direction in this regard. The committee will be chaired by Prof Anjan Ray, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and will comprise experts from multiple departments, including Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering, as well as the Centre for Automotive Research.

Referring to the bus fire incidents, Gahlot said, “The safety of passengers is our top priority. These unfortunate incidents underline the need for thorough investigations and immediate preventive steps.”

Advertisement

“The committee formed in collaboration with IIT-Delhi will bring in the necessary expertise to help us identify the root causes and ensure the safe operation of public transport buses in Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi Transport Minister said under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is determined to ensure safe travel of passengers.”

It may be mentioned that two separate incidents of fires involving public transport buses were reported in the city.

The first incident occurred on May 19, involving an electric bus, while a second incident took place on August 29, in a CNG bus operating under the cluster scheme. No injuries were reported as passengers were safely evacuated.

In light of these incidents, Gahlot had directed the formation of a Multi-Disciplinary Committee, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, to investigate the causes and recommend preventive measures.

The committee is expected to submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within eight weeks from the date of its formation.