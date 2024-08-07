If Kejriwal wants Atishi to hoist flag, let him resign and allow her to be CM: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allowing her minister to hoist the national flag in his place on the Independence Day saying the AAP chief’s letter to the LG to this effect brings back the bad memories of his declaration to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in 2014 by staging a sit-in protest.

In his letter, the incarcerated CM informed the LG that the flag would be hoisted on Independence Day by Atishi in his place. Sachdeva says it proves that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders are anarchists. “If Kejriwal wants his minister Atishi to hoist the national flag, he should trust her and resign, allowing her to take the oath as Chief Minister,” the saffron party’s Delhi unit chief said.

He further said that as per the national flag protocol, only the CM can hoist the national flag in the states, and that those who framed the Constitution and the national flag protocol never imagined that one day there would be a CM who would not resign even after being in jail.

The Delhi BJP chief accused Kejriwal of tarnishing the dignity of Republic Day in 2014 and alleged that now he has tarnished the dignity of Independence Day in 2024.

Sachdeva further stated that during the Independence Day celebrations of the Delhi government, only the CM can hoist the flag, and If he is unable to do so, then traditionally, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi will hoist the flag.

From 1991 to 1993 and in 2014, when there was no Chief Minister in Delhi, it was the LG who hoisted the flag, Sachdeva added.