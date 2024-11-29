If Kejriwal thinks crime statistics would overshadow AAP failure, he is mistaken: Sachdeva

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that having lost the support of the people of the national capital, the AAP chief is trying to make an issue out of the crimes in the city.

Sachdeva alleged that the misgovernance and corruption have tarnished the image of Kejriwal with the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy over his official bungalow’s renovation becoming the talk of the town along with the excise policy scam.

He said the people are now asking how 34 people were lost to waterlogging, and 16 others to to electric shocks.

“If Kejriwal thinks the crime statistics would divert the attention of the people from his failures, he is mistaken,” he added.

The BJP leader said the people of the city are holding the AAP chief responsible not only for the deaths caused by waterlogging and electric shocks but also for the lives lost in January due to cold.

Earlier, Sachdeva claimed that the people of the city have many questions regarding the corruption in the AAP government’s various schemes.