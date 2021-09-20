I am voice of people, my govt is ‘aam aadmi ki sarkar’: Channi after taking oath as Punjab CM

Terming his government as “aam aadmi ki sarkar” (government of the common man) and himself as voice of the common man, new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said there will be “no political vendetta but guilty will not be spared”.

Addressing his first Press conference as the CM, Channi said the investigation in the sensitive Bargari sacrilege case, which took place during the previous Parkash Singh Badal government, will be carried on but there will be no vendetta. “There will be no vendetta against anyone but no one guilty will be spared as well. Everything will be done as per the Constitution,” the CM said.

He said an honest and transparent government will be provided in the state. On farm laws, Channi said the economy of the country is dependent on agriculture and there will be no development if farmers are aggrieved. The CM said he will join the farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws to resolve their issues and urged the Centre to repeal these contentious legislations.

Making big announcements, Channi said he will rein-in the sand mafia and corruption. The CM said government officers at the Secretariat in Chandigarh and deputy commissioners in districts will have to listen to the common people in their offices on set timings.

On hefty power bills, the CM said poor will get free power connections for water and all domestic power consumers will be given relief by bringing down the power bills. He said the free power to farmers will be continued. The CM said power bills of the poor and sewerage charges for small plot holders will be waived off.

Channi appealed striking Punjab government employees to return to work and trust him to resolve their issues regarding 6th Punjab Pay Commission. The CM said the Congress can stay in power as long as it’s workers are listened to. He said his government will implement the decisions taken by the Congress party. “The Party (Congress) is supreme,” Channi added.

The CM said he will “not allow anyone to divide Punjab in the name of caste and religion”.