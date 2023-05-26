HP BJP seeks restoration of NPA to doctors

Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief spokesperson and MLA from Naina Devi Randhir Sharma has demanded the restoration of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to the doctors who will be recruited in Health and Family Welfare Department, Dental Ayush and Veterinary Departments.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Sharma said that the decision taken by the Congress government to abolish NPA is not in the good spirit and it is an anti-people decision.

“The Himachal government has stopped NPA for doctors, following the footprints of States like Punjab and Telangana. This decision was approved in the Cabinet meeting held on 17 May. Newly recruited doctors will no longer get NPA, states the notification issued on May 24. However, it does not mention whether the newly admitted doctors can do private practice or not,” he said.

This will affect not only the doctors of Himachal Pradesh but also the people of the state, he added.

“Due to reduction in salaries, doctors will not be interested in government jobs which will in turn affect health facilities across the state,” said Sharma.

The BJP strongly condemns the closure of NPA and demands the government to restore it at the earliest, he demanded.

The Congress government promoted inflation in the state, closed government institutions, stopped MLA funds, hiked electricity tariff, along with this they even stalled development, he charged.

The provision of funds for development which was made during the time of the previous BJP government is also not being used for development, he alleged.

According to the information received, till March 31, the Jal Shakti Department and PWD have surrendered Rs 250 crore and Rs 305 crore respectively, he alleged.

“The contractors in the state are not even being paid for the work done by them. The PWD Department has stopped the half incomplete works of development. The issued tenders have also been cancelled,” he said, adding that when the respective ministers of these departments are questioned they maintain silence.

During the BJP government, along with free uniforms, school bags and water bottles were given to children. However, now this government has neither given bags nor water bottles, he blamed.

The lift fare of lift connecting Cart Road to the Mall in Shimla city which used to be Rs 10 in Shimla city has been increased to Rs 20 and no relief has been given to senior citizens, he rued.

This decision will affect the general public as well as tourists, he asserted.

Many benefits that were given by the state government to the labourers working through the labour board, have been stopped by the incumbent government, he charged.

Sharma further charged the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with misleading the public by telling lies.

“The Chief Minister had stated that the investigation by the Himachal Pradesh Service Selection Board would be completed in one month. However, it has been two months still nothing has happened. Even the results of the written test that were to be announced within one week are yet not out,” he alleged,

During the Municipal Corporation Shimla elections, to impress the employees, it was announced to regularize the people engaged on 2-year contract, but that promise too could not be fulfilled, he said.

“Within six months, the Chief Minister’s Office seems to have become a den of corruption, as an alleged in a letter bomb,” he alleged, stating that the Chief Minister and his leaders are trying to cover up this letter by terming it anonymous, if the contents of the letter are examined, it does not seem to be completely anonymous.

It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister is evading such allegations, said Sharma.