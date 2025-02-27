Honey trap extortion racket busted; trio held, hunt on for female associates

With the arrest of three extortionists from North West Delhi’s Rohini area, the Delhi Police have busted a honey trap racket targeting the rich, the police said on Thursday.

When the racket came to the notice of the police through a tip-off, the cops laid a trap near Vijay Vihar in Rohini and nabbed the three culprits, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Visnhu Kumar.

The arrested accused used to don police uniform and carry with them fake ID cards of the Delhi Police to impersonate police officials, he added.

Explaining the modus operandi of the trio, the additional DCP said they used to target rich people through social media. After confirming about the wealth of their prospective victims, they would take their obscene photos with women and blackmail them with the pictures for money.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS Act was registered against the offenders and two uniforms of sub inspector (SI)-level personnel and fake ID cards were recovered from their possession.

Further investigation is in progress to track down his two accomplices and their female associates.