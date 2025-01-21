‘Hollow and false as the first one’: Yadav on BJP’s Sankalp Patra II

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav slammed the BJP after it released part II of its manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly polls on Tuesday, terming it “hollow and false” as the first one.

Commenting on the manifesto, he said the BJP’s promise of free education to the poor from kindergarten to post-graduation level at government institutes, financial assistance for competitive exams, a scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students are “empty” rhetoric after ruining the future of students over the past 11 years.

“Delhi BJP’s second part of the manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections is as hollow and false as the first one. BJP should name its manifesto as Jumla Patra,” Yadav said.

He desribed the BJP’s promise of Rs 15,000 for the preparation of youth of Delhi for competitive examinations and a pension scheme of Rs 1,000 for Dalit students in the name of Dr Ambedkar are false, meant to mislead the people with an eye on their votes.

Yadav said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP-ruled states were indulging in recruitment scams to destroy the future of youth from poor families. The party has commercialised education and made it so expensive that education has been out of the reach of Dalit students, and the present promise is a mere election farce.”