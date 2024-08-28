Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

No compromise on cleanliness in Delhi: Shelly Oberoi
The mayor made the statement while inspecting the sanitation situation in the West Zone in Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar wards along with officials and councilors.
Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Wednesday.
Visuals of rain lashed parts of the Vasant Vihar in Delhi.
Visuals from Chanakyapuri in Delhi showed rain drizzling.
Earlier on Tuesday, light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.
On August 25, rain lashed several parts of Delhi, bringing respite from humid weather conditions.
