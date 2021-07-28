A few hours of rain on Wednesday morning caused heavy water-logging and the flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3-4 feet of water with the two worst-hit areas being the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service lane near Jharsa Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Narsinghpur, Bilaspur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Dhankot, Fazilpur Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera, Bhimgarh Kheri, near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Apart from these areas, Wazirabad road, Sanjay Gram Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Old Delhi Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk Signature Tower Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on several roads.

Morning rush hour traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going.

People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas.

The rainwater not only submerged the city’s main stretches and connecting roads but also accumulated at the offices of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The city’s bus stand in old Gurugram was completely submerged in rainwater.

The residents of DLF phase 1, Sun City and sectors 31, 40 and 55-56 have faced waterlogging at their doors.

Light rains started at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, but they gained momentum by 10 a.m. till 12.10 p.m., which turned into a heavy downpour.

The traffic police however were quick to issue online alerts via Twitter about severely affected areas and deploying staff to clear the jams.

“Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported at Iffco Chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” read one of the series of alert messages tweeted by the traffic police.

Waterlogging was also reported from areas like the Old Delhi road in front of Maruti Gate-1, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 4 and 5 roundabouts, Atul Kataria Chowk, Jawala Mill, Galleria Market, Mainwali colony, Sector-14 and Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

“Heavy rains disrupt traffic movements in Gurugram, the MCG and other concern departments on their task to flush out rainwater in the drainage with the help of pumps, fire tenders and other machinery. A sufficient number of manpower have been deployed to deal with the waterlogging problem,” said a senior MCG official.