Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurates Delhi’s first Brain Health Clinic

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the capital’s first Brain Health Clinic on Saturday, calling it a major step towards improving neurological care in the city. The clinic is located at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka.

The clinic offers a 360-degree continuum of care—from prevention and early detection to advanced treatment and community-based rehabilitation—for conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and headache disorders.

Advertisement

“I urge the people of Delhi that whenever they face any brain-related issues or problems, they should definitely come. The first clinic is operational and will open one in every district… Please don’t overlook or hide mental or brain-health issues—prioritise therapy,” urged the minister.

Advertisement

This newly inaugurated space is supported by NITI Aayog and receives technical advice from the Institute of Human Behavior & Allied Sciences (IHBAS), a Delhi-based neuroscience and mental health institute established in the early 1990s.

“We are building a future-ready health system that makes neurological care accessible to all,” read the statement from the Health Department. “This clinic is not just a facility—it is a mission. Brain health is foundational to a productive, mentally resilient society,” it added.

Neurological disorders account for the second-highest cause of fatalities worldwide and the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). To reduce the lives lost in India, NITI Aayog has set up a National Task Force on Brain Health in April 2024, headed by Dr Rajinder Kumar Dhamija, Director of IHBAS, to promote evidence-based policymaking and strengthen implementation efforts.

According to an official communication, the Delhi government plans to open Brain Health Clinics in all 11 districts of the city. These clinics will offer a range of services, including mental health screenings, lifestyle counselling, and support networks for caregivers. IHBAS will provide technical support by training teams, standardising protocols, and monitoring outcomes.

With this landmark initiative, Delhi reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class, inclusive health infrastructure and positions itself as a national model for integrated, accessible, and forward-looking brain-health services.