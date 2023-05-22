Follow Us:

HC orders inter-district transfer of terminally-ill teacher

High Court has directed the school and mass education department to carry out the inter-district transfer of an upper primary school teacher.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 22, 2023 12:07 pm

The High Court has directed the school and mass education department to carry out the inter-district transfer of an upper primary schoolteacher suffering from terminal illness.

Mahendra Biswal, a teacher posted in Nabarangpur district, had applied for inter-district transfer to his home district on terminal illness grounds. However, he was left in the lurch as his case was rejected by the director of elementary education arbitrarily.

“The petitioner’s case for inter-district transfer requires reconsideration taking into account the report of the Standing Medical Board and the guidelines within a period of one month from the date of receipt of this order”, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy ordered recently.

