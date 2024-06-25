Satyendar Jain bail: Don’t adjourn bail matters unnecessarily, SC tell Delhi HC

While refusing to intervene in AAP leader Satyendar Jain bail matter, currently pending before Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the High Court not to adjourn the bail matters unnecessarily and decide the bail plea on the next date of hearing – July 9.

Observing it goes without saying that bail matters are not to be adjourned unnecessarily and stating “we hope and trust that High Court will decide the matter on the next date of hearing (on July 9, 2024)”, a vacation bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti refused to intervene in the matter.

As senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Satyendar Jain, urged the bench to tag the question of law arising in the matter with the matters being heard by a three-judge bench of the top court and deal with the issue of bail, the bench in its order said, “We don’t find any merit (in the submission). The High Court will decide the issue on its merit. Then we will decide.”

Telling Singhvi “Let the High Court take a call (on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea), then the Supreme Court will take a call.”, the bench said, “We will ensure that the matter is decided.”

Telling the vacation bench that earlier it was held that such cases be dealt with within a week, Singhvi said that Satyendar Jain’s bail plea has been adjourned by six weeks on account of the vacation.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in May 2022, for his alleged involvement in a money laundering matter. The AAP leader remained in jail for nearly a year before the top court granted him bail May 26, 2023, on medical grounds, which was extended a number of times.

Earlier on March 18, the top court had rejected the bail plea of Satyendar Jain in the case.