Haryana: Rs 6.5 Cr cigarette container robbery cracked, one held

With the arrest of an accused, Haryana Police has cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a container truck carrying a consignment of cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 Crore in Nuh district.

Police have also recovered the truck carrying cigarettes of a prominent brand which was looted by the gang of robbers at gun-point on 8 August.

Giving this on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a container carrying a consignment of cigarette cartons, worth Rs 6.5 Crore, was dispatched from Saharanpur to Ahmedabad.

When the cigarette-laden vehicle was passing through Taoru area, around two dozen persons, who came in two trucks and two cars, stopped the container, dragged the driver out and looted the consignment at gun-point.

Following a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of IPC was registered and special teams were formed.

Acting on the intelligence and other inputs, a police team nabbed accused Kundan Vishwakarma, a resident of district Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and recovered the entire consignment from him.

The arrested accused has been taken on police remand for further interrogation. Efforts are on to nab other absconding gang members, the spokesperson said.