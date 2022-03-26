Haryana : Patwari held  on graft charges

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a

Patwari on graft charges and recovered Rs2000 in cash that he had

accepted as bribe from the complainant in Jind district.

Giving this information on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance

Bureau said that complainant Rajesh of village Hatho in Jind district

had accused Nitin (patwari) of seeking bribe in lieu of disbursing

compensation of agricultural land of his mother.

The complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau which laid a trap

and arrested the accused red-handed accepting Rs 2000 in cash.A case

under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the

accused. Further investigation is underway.