Haryana govt not giving Delhi its share of water: AAP

Amid water crisis in the national capital, the AAP on Monday accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of not giving Delhi its share of water.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “On 31st May, Delhi government went to the Supreme Court (SC) and said that due to an unexpected heat wave, Delhi’s water requirement has increased. The government also said that before reaching the SC the matter was discussed with the Himachal Pradesh government and it was found out that it has 137 cusecs of additional drinking water, which it is ready to give to Delhi.”

“So, in the SC, we demanded that Haryana should allow this water to come to Delhi because Himachal Pradesh is not adjacent to Delhi, the water should be released from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi from Haryana’s HathniKund Barrage and reach Delhi’s Wazirabad Barrage,” she said.

Kakkar said on 6th June the Apex court said that the Himachal Pradesh government is ready to give 137 cusecs of additional water to Delhi and the BJP’s Haryana government should allow this water to come to Delhi.

But the BJP government of Haryana is stopping the water coming from Himachal and also stopping our water from another channel, she alleged.

Attacking Delhi LG VK Saxena, the AAP leader said, “Does he not know about the order of the SC ? He should have understood by now that the LG of Delhi is made to represent the people of Delhi, to solve their problems and not that he is accountable to the headquarters of the BJP.”

Last week, Delhi Water minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of conspiring against the people of the national capital by continuously stopping Delhi’s share of water.