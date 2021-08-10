Haryana Chief Minister inducts sixth cohort of CMGGA

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal inducted 25 associates of the sixth cohort of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA), a programme where young professionals from across the world work with the Haryana Chief Minister’s office and the Government of Haryana on state priorities to improve governance.

The CMGGA programme is a collaboration between Ashoka University and the Government of Haryana since 2016.

Having completed their induction at IIT Delhi, the new cohort would now be assigned to different projects across the state. Previous CMGGA batches have contributed to state programmes on improving sex ratio, e-Governance, combatting anaemia, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and solid waste management. The current cohort would be engaged in programmes on tech in governance, security, health and education, research, and public service delivery.

Following a rigorous selection process, 25 youth have been selected from 2760 applicants from India, the USA, UK, Switzerland, Kenya, Qatar, France, Germany, Israel and Nepal. The associates have diverse educational backgrounds, ranging from Law and Commerce to Business Studies, Economics, Humanities, Information Technology, Public Health and Journalism.

The current cohort has seven women and 18 men with an average work experience of over a year and a half.

Speaking about the new cohort, Manohar Lal said, “I believe CMGGA programme is the most successful youth participation-based governance programme in the country because of its fundamentally strong design and structure and the relentless work from the talented team that makes it a success. I am happy and impressed to meet the diverse and highly qualified 6th batch of CMGGAs. I wish them all the best as they move to their respective allocated district today and hope they will live up to the high bar of performance standards set by the preceding 5 batches.”