Gym owner shot dead by bikers in South Delhi; gang war suspected

A 35-year-old man was shot dead outside a gym in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash by two bikers on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the shooter fired multiple bullets at Nadir Shah, eight of which hit him. He was rushed to a private hospital by his friends where he was declared dead.

“Around 10.45 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in which one Nadir Shah, who runs a gym in partnership, sustained bullet injuries,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

On reaching the spot, the police found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges. They also discovered split blood on the pavement, Chauhan added.

A case has been registered and five teams have been constituted for surveillance and identification of the assailants, the DCP said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced on social media, the deceased can be seen talking to a person when one of the attackers walked towards him and opened fire on him from a close range. The attacker fled on a motorbike with his associate, who was waiting for him.

After the incident, a claim was made on social media in the name of gangster Rohit Godara, a close aide of Goldy Brar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in this regard.

A post on an account in the name of gangster Rohit Godara stated that the shooting had been ordered by jailed criminal Sameer Baba because Shah was creating problems in their business. It added that anyone who supports his rivals and troubles them will be shot in the same manner.