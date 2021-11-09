Gurugram leads in Haryana with over 36L vaccinated

With more than 36.11 lakh people being vaccinated against Covid-19, Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to do so, health officials have said on Tuesday.

Of the 36.11 lakh, about 15.10 lakh beneficiaries have got the second dose.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said that till Monday more than 36.11 lakh people were vaccinated in the district. Faridabad ranked second where more than 25 lakh jabs have been administered so far.

At the same time, Ambala is at third place in this list where over 14 lakh people have got inoculated.

According to officials, more than 40 per cent of the beneficiaries are people from other states, who are living in Gurugram for employment.

District Immunisation Officer M.P. Singh said: “Keeping in mind that a maximum number of people get vaccinated, now a door-to-door vaccination campaign has been started, which is going on at the expected pace.

“In this sequence, a total of 14,208 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district on Monday, of which 13,507 people were vaccinated at government centres and 701 at private centres. Of this, the first dose of vaccine was given to 3,703 and the second dose to 10,505,” he said.

Gurugram on Monday recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases while no casualty was reported. Covid-19 toll in Gurugram stands at 923, the officer said.