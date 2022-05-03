Gurugram: Eid celebrated amid tightened security

The district police have strengthened security around all mosques across the city in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday.

Thousands Muslim worshippers gathered in the morning at the Jama Masjid in Gurugram’s Sohna Chowk to attend special congregational prayers, according to Abdul Rahim, a worshipper.

He described Eid as a day of forgiveness, moral victory, congregational harmony, fraternity, brotherhood, and unity.

“Necessary directions have been issued keeping in view the Eid celebration. Heavy security arrangements have been made at the mosque and all public places to avoid any untoward incident. Police are keeping a vigil on the movement of the public from nearby high-rise buildings. CCTVs have been installed in the mosques to monitor the movement of the public, Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Aside from the Jama Masjid in Gurugram, Muslims gathered in large numbers at various locations throughout the city to pray.

“Additional police force has been deployed for law and order situation and smooth traffic movement along with regular duties. Besides, additional police checkpoints and an adequate number of police forces have also been deployed at places where prayers are offered and on stretches leading to prayer spots. A special eye is being kept on those who hurt mutual brotherhood and harmony and spread rumours on the occasion,” Boken said.

For traffic management, peacekeeping, and law and order, various police units with various types of safety equipment have been deployed. Several teams were stationed at congested areas, such as malls, metro stations, and bus stops, he said.

In the past, a few Hindu organisations have disrupted Friday prayer in Gurugram due to open Namaaz at various sites.

(with inputs from IANS)