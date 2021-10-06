Gurugram authorities conduct demolition drive in Banjara Market

More than 250 illegal makeshift shops at the popular Banjara Market located in Gurugram Sector-56 were demolished by the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), a state official said.

The popular Banjara Market had come up illegally nearly 15 years ago on 25 acres of government land and despite several notices, the illegal occupants were not vacating the land.

The market was known for furniture and traditional handicrafts.

During the demolition drive on Tuesday, nearly 80 per cent of the illegal properties were cleared, officials said, adding that the remaining shop owners were given two days to vacate their premises.

The authority said all encroachments on HSVP land will be cleared.