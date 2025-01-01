Gupta writes to CVC alleging financial irregularities in Delhi Jal Board

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday wrote to the Central Vigilance Commission alleging financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

In his letter addressed to the central vigilance commissioner, he accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of ignoring a letter from the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) and stated that this clearly indicates a “massive corruption” scandal in the DJB.

Advertisement

Claiming that the Delhi Chief Secretary prepared a report on financial irregularities in DJB, Gupta said he filed a complaint with the CVC on 5th September, 2024, seeking an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

He said acting on the complaint, the CVC forwarded it to Delhi’s CVO, Dharmendra, who is also the Chief Secretary, on 13th September, 2024, directing him to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

“Consequently, the CVO wrote to the DJB CEO on 14th October, 2024, instructing them to investigate and submit a report. Despite this, DJB took no action, prompting the CVO to send a reminder on 6th November, 2024, for a swift response. However, no report has been received yet, forcing another reminder to the DJB CEO,” Gupta said.

Attacking the AAP government, he said, “despite two months passing, the government neither took the matter seriously nor acted on the Vigilance directive. The government is willing to go to any extent to conceal its corruption, fearing neither investigative agencies nor public exposure of its financial misconduct.”

“The Chief Secretary presented a report to the Water Minister on 15th March, 2024, detailing DJB’s massive debt of Rs 73,000 crore and several instances of financial mismanagement. Instead of addressing the issues, the minister kept the report hidden in his office and avoided presenting it in the Assembly, knowing it would expose their financial wrongdoings,” Gupta said.

According to the report, from 2015 to 2024, Rs 28,500 crore was allocated to DJB for various projects, but there is no record of how this money was spent, he claimed.

Gupta demanded strict action against those involved in this “massive corruption”.