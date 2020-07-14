A young lady constable in Surat is in trouble for pulling up the son of a Gujarat minister for violating Covid-19 related curfew regulations in the city.

Humiliated by her recall from the spot and an also inquiry instituted against her, Constable Sunita Yadav has reportedly resigned from the job but there is no confirmation about it as yet.

Trouble began for the straight-forward young lady while she was doing her job at a checking post under Varachha police station area around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday last.

She had stopped a group of five youngsters in a car without masks for violating curfew rules.

They called up their friend Prakash Kanani, son of minister of state for health Kumar Kanani, who arrived there in a car with a ‘MLA Gujarat’ board displayed on the dashboard.

The son also made a call to his minister father who told the lady constable that Prakash needed to go out urgently and so he has taken the car with ‘MLA Gujarat’ sign, a practice already declared illegal by the High Court few years back.

After some time, the lady constable was asked by her bosses to leave the spot and rush to the police headquarters. As several videos of Sunita Yadav and the Minister’s son went viral, the Surat police on Sunday arrested Prakash Kanani and his two friends but only to be released on bail within few hours.

Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani has alleged that the lady constable had misbehaved with his son following which a departmental inquiry has been instituted into her conduct.