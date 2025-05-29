Grocer assaulted for allegedly selling cow meat near DU campus

A 44-year-old grocery shop owner was allegedly assaulted by a mob Vijay Nagar near Delhi University’s North Campus late Wednesday night for allegedly selling cow meat, police said.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Chaman Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Burari area, was beaten up at around 9-10 pm. A purported video of the incident that caught a group of men raising slogans calling for “those who kill cows should be shot” surfaced.

After the incident, the police have tightened security in the area to control the situation on the ground. “Meat samples have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine if it is cow meat,” the police said.

A senior officer said in a statement, “Upon suspicion of cow meat, some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper. He has been provided medical assistance, and his medical examination is currently underway.”

He continued by saying the complainant in the case is a 15-year-old resident of the area. The officer said he claimed that he purchased one kilo of cow meat for Rs 400 from the store.

According to reports, leaders and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), along with locals, arrived at the spot and called the police.

“CCTV footage of the area is being collected and reviewed to verify the sequence of events,” police mentioned. The situation is under control. Legal action will be taken after the forensic report comes out.