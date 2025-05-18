GRAP-I restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan – Stage I (GRAP-I) in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect after air quality improved in the city.

The decision came after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday clocked 179 in moderate category, as per the daily bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to strong surface winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains as it stood at 179 in ‘Moderate’ category on Sunday and the forecast by IMD, IITM also predicts the AQI to mainly remain in ‘Moderate’ category in coming days, the CAQM stated in a press statement.

The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decided to revoke its order dated May 16, invoking actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, it added.