Govt to provide essential infrastructure support to dairy operators: Kapil Mishra

In order to support dairy operators, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday held a meeting to improve the condition of stray cattle in Masoodpur and vowed to provide essential infrastructure for the purpose.

Mishra stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is taking this issue seriously. He emphasised that stray cattle on public roads not only violate animal rights but also pose a threat to public safety and disrupt traffic management.

The government is committed to working with all concerned departments to provide safe shelters for these animals, ensure proper care by dairy operators, and prevent any form of exploitation, he added.

Masoodpur MLA Gajendra Singh said that a large number of dairies are operating in the area, and many dairy owners abandon their cows on the streets after extracting milk.

The minister stated that dairy operators complying with rules and taking proper care of their cows will be eligible to receive benefits under government schemes, while those abandoning their cows and leaving them to roam freely on the streets will face strict action.

Concrete steps will also be taken to ensure the availability of basic amenities such as adequate fodder and water for dairy operators in the Masoodpur region, he added.

Mishra further stated that by empowering the dairy sector, the government aims not only to improve the condition of animals but also to enhance the economic well-being of people associated with the dairy business.

Proper care and management of cows will improve the quality of milk and related products, while also helping to remove stray cattle from public roads, thereby enhancing civic infrastructure, he added.