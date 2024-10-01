Govt school at Okhla organises ‘Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign’

Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Harkesh Nagar, Okhla Ph-2 organised Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign” in association with Prithak Foundation and Ministry of Steel. The event was graced by Deputy Secretary, Subhash Kumar, Ministry of Steel, Chairman of Prithak Foundation, Abhay Raj Singh, Principal of GGSSS, Sheetal along with other officers.

A total of 200 students of the school showcased their creativity and imagination through art on the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva”. This year on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised how Swachhata has become a fundamental aspect of daily life, driving significant changes in behaviour across the nation.

This year’s theme, Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) 2024, represents a shift towards fostering behavioural change. The 4S campaign has been built around three key pillars, namely, Swachhata Ki Bhagidari; Sampoorna Swachhata; and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir.

Advertisement

The foundation’s expressed his gratitude and said “on behalf of the entire Prithak Foundation Family, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Steel and the SAIL team for selecting the foundation as the supporting partner for event implementation, handling the logistics and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event”. Certificates will be signed and returned to the foundation, along with the drawing posters.