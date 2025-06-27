509 Govt school students crack NEET: Punjab CM hails education revolution in state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday lauded the state’s significant strides in education, declaring a “paradigm shift” in government schools after 509 of their students cleared the prestigious NEET exam. He said this success reflects the state’s commitment to innovative reforms aimed at transforming Punjab’s educational landscape.

Addressing a felicitation event for NEET qualifiers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab government is implementing “out-of-the-box ideas” to elevate the standard of education in the state. Highlighting the achievement of 509 government school students who cracked NEET, he termed the day a “red letter day” in Punjab’s educational history.

Mann said that a wave of revolutionary steps over the past three years has catalysed a visible transformation in government education, resulting in students excelling in competitive exams and other academic spheres.

“Our government is committed to strengthening education, health, infrastructure, industry, sports, and employment while waging a war against drugs through initiatives like Yudh Nashesyan Virudh,” Mann said, adding that his administration is determined to undo the decades-long damage caused by previous regimes.

He credited students’ success to their hard work and resilience, calling them role models for society. He further criticised former governments for neglecting youth employment, noting that many deserving candidates had become overage due to administrative inaction.

“Parents are now realising their dreams through government schools, which are imparting quality education. Earlier, the lack of opportunity pushed our youth to age out of government job eligibility, which is deeply unfortunate,” he added.

Mann also suggested renaming the Municipal Bhawan—venue for several recruitment drives—as “Appointment Letter Bhawan,” citing over 54,000 merit-based government jobs given out under his tenure. “This transparency and fairness in recruitment have triggered a reverse migration trend, as youth are returning from abroad to serve their home state,” he noted.

He emphasised the government’s focus on restoring faith in public institutions by ensuring transparent hiring practices and improving educational quality. “Punjab’s youth are giving up on foreign dreams and preparing for government service because they trust this new system,” he said.

The Chief Minister lamented the brain drain caused by previous governments’ apathy but asserted that course correction is underway. “Our youth are once again becoming stakeholders in Punjab’s development,” he said.

Highlighting new initiatives, Mann pointed out that Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), once exclusive to private schools, are now regularly held in government schools, fostering better communication and support for students.

In a push to promote reading culture, he said the government is building modern public libraries equipped with solar power, Wi-Fi, and curated collections of literature and curriculum materials. These, he said, are becoming knowledge hubs that enrich students’ learning experiences.

He reiterated that education, not doles or freebies, is the true instrument of social uplift. “Only quality education can break the cycle of poverty and transform lives,” he asserted.

Mann also praised the performance of girls in various fields, stating that they are not only matching but surpassing boys in many areas. He pointed to the appointment of seven women as Deputy Commissioners and eight as Senior Superintendents of Police as examples of the state’s commitment to women empowerment.