474 Punjab Govt school students crack NEET, setting new benchmarks

In a remarkable achievement, students from Punjab’s government schools have once again showcased their academic prowess, with 474 students qualifying the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for School Education, Punjab, extended his heartiest congratulations to the NEET qualifiers and wished them all the best for their future in the medical field.

The Education Minister shared, “This year, 265 students from government schools qualified for JEE (Mains), and 44 cleared JEE (Advanced). These outstanding results are a shining example of our government’s commitment to quality education. These remarkable accomplishments speak volumes about the hard work of our students and the dedication of their teachers.”

He emphasised that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering students to excel and reach their full potential.

He reiterated that the state government will continue working tirelessly to foster an environment that identifies, supports, and nurtures talent, providing students with access to world-class education and the resources they need to thrive and realise their dreams.