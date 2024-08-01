Govt creating safe transport network in capital: Atishi

Stating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to provide excellent road infrastructure, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has said the government is creating a safe transport network in national capital by following international standards in this direction.

The Minister made the statement after she approved the upgradation and strengthening of the Okhla Estate Road between Sarita Vihar Underpass and Guru Ravidas Marg T-Point in South East Delhi, a critical artery for the bustling areas of Tughlakabad, Okhla, and Kalkaji, in bid to benefit thousands of daily commuters, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a safer, more beautiful capital.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to provide excellent road infrastructure to Delhiites. In this direction, we are creating a world-class and safe transport network in the city by following international standards. In this direction, the government will upgrade Okhla Estate Road, an important road in South-East Delhi. This initiative is part of the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal to give a better road experience to Delhiites by increasing the overall connectivity of various areas, ” said Atishi.

The Minister further said the government is working in ‘mission mode’ to improve the roads of Delhi.

Atishi instructed the officials that all the standards of security and quality should be followed with commitment during the strengthening and that the commuters should not face any problems.

The Minister also asked to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience during the construction and that all standards of high-quality roads are followed during the construction.

It may be mentioned that thousands of vehicles ply on this road daily. Due to heavy traffic, cracks have been seen at many places on the upper surface of the road.

In such a situation, the PWD has inspected the road with the help of experts and the Minister has given instructions to strengthen it as soon as possible.