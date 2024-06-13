Gorakhpur Link Expressway to be ready by month-end

The Yogi Adityanath Government, committed to enhancing road connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, is set to open the Gorakhpur Link Expressway to traffic by the end of this month.

As of the first week of June, more than 97 per cent of the expressway’s construction has been completed. Once operationalised, the expressway will provide a swift and seamless traffic corridor linking the Gorakhpur region to Lucknow, Agra, and Delhi via the Purvanchal Expressway, officials said here on Thursday.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, a key project under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration, will stretch from Gorakhpur Bypass NH-27 near Jaitpur village to Salarpur in the Azamgarh district, connecting to the Purvanchal Expressway. Built at a cost of Rs 5876.67 crore (including land acquisition expenses), this expressway, with a total length of 91.352 km, will directly benefit districts like Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Azamgarh.

Advertisement

The expressway promises enhanced connectivity, ensuring quicker travel and a more efficient transportation experience. Moreover, it aims to foster closer community ties within the region.

According to the latest updates on the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s official website, 97 per cent of the construction work for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is complete as of June 10.

The key achievements include finishing 100 per cent of the clearing and grubbing work on the main carriageway and completing all soil-related tasks. Of the planned 341 structures along the expressway, 337 have already been constructed, with rapid progress ongoing for the remainder.

During a meeting, directives were issued to accelerate the construction progress and ensure the completion of the link expressway by the month’s end. Once operational, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will reduce travel time between Purvanchal and Lucknow to just three and a half hours, significantly improving connectivity for travelers from Delhi to Agra.

The construction of this expressway is expected to catalyse comprehensive development in the Gorakhpur region. Moreover, by regulating traffic flow, the expressway will substantially save fuel consumption, time, and environmental pollution.

The expressway is poised to boost social and economic growth across its span, benefiting sectors such as agriculture, commerce, tourism, and industry.

As an industrial corridor, it will link the region’s manufacturing facilities, development hubs, and agricultural zones to the national capital.

Additionally, the Yogi government is concurrently developing industrial corridors on both sides of the expressway to further bolster economic activities in the area.