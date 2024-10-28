Gopal Rai urges LG to take stringent action against illegal sale of firecrackers

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday urging him to take prompt stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firecrackers in the capital despite blanket ban.

He also alleged that firecrackers are being sold openly in the city under the Delhi Police’s watch.

In his letter addressed to the LG, Rai pointed out that bursting of firecrackers not only adversely affects the environment but also poses a health hazard to children, elderly and people with respiratory ailments.

Advertisement

Considering these facts, he said the Delhi government issued directions on 14th October imposing a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, selling and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers upto 1st January 2025 in the territory of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“It has been brought to my notice through various media reports that despite such a ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi. These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” Rai said.

It implies that Delhi Police as law enforcement agencies have not taken the directions to ban firecrackers “seriously” and vendors are openly flouting the ban imposed, he said.

“Bursting of these firecrackers during Diwali is going to have adverse effects on air pollution and on the health of residents of Delhi. I urge you to take immediate stringent actions against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of crackers,” said Rai.

The Minister also requested the LG to direct regular inspections of the wholesale and retails firecracker vendors by Delhi Police and to enhance vigil on various Delhi borders by way of barricading to check the illegal influx of crackers from neighbouring states is necessary at this stage to prevent deterioration of the air quality and to safeguard people’s health.