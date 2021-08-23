Goa CM cautions govt job seekers against prowling fake agents

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cautioned government job seekers against falling prey to the guile of fake agents, who promise government employment, adding that his government was investigating “eight to 10” such cases of fraud.

“By mistake, if someone has been asked to shell out money for these jobs, please complain to our personnel department. I am saying this on purpose. Many rumours are being spread about various jobs. The government is offering even general (category) jobs clear cut on merit basis,” Sawant told a function at the State Secretariat organised to hand over offer letters to candidates who have been selected for jobs on compassionate grounds.

“I am saying this on purpose because people have filed complaints (against) eight to 10 agents. There is an enquiry going on. There are people who are trying to snare people looking for jobs. I have heard about such things happening with these (compassionate grounds) vacancies too. The jobs will be given according to seniority list,” Sawant said, urging people to not fall prey to fake agents.

“The procedure to apply for these jobs will be transparent and based on merit,” Sawant also said.

While 92 offer letters for jobs on compassionate grounds were issued on Monday, 454 more such vacancies are expected to be filled up, Sawant also said.

The Sawant-led administration has promised 10,000 jobs to local youth ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.