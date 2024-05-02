Girl attacked by schoolmates in Delhi with blades; parents demand action

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her schoolmates with blades in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area a couple of days ago, the police said.

The victim’s parents are demanding strict action against the schoolmates involved in the incident.

A video of the incident took place near the school premises had gone viral on social media. In the video the girl could be seen with injuries. She received 17 stitches on her face.

“Legal action has already been taken that day under the provisions of JJ Act since the assailants and victim were both minors,” a senior police official said on Thursday.

A case was registered under the appropriate sections of the law, and as per a news agency who had access to the complaint in the matter, it said that the victim and two other school mates had an altercation which occurred during the lunchtime on April 29, and later while on the way home, the two girls met her outside a park near the school and started cursing her, and later suddenly one of them suddenly attacked the victim, it was alleged.

Barely a week ago, two juveniles allegedly stabbed a man after robbing him near the neck near Zakhira flyover. Last month, a juvenile was apprehended along with four other persons for their alleged involvement in abduction and killing of another teenager.