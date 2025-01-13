Gang extorting money from Delhi doctors at behest of Bishnoi busted

The Delhi police on Monday busted a racket with the arrest of three people allegedly involved in extorting doctors in the city at the behest of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh said the arrested individuals had fetched a list of ‘All Doctors in Delhi.pdf’ from Google containing details of doctors, hospitals and their mobile numbers. They used to randomly select the doctors and sent extortion letters via post from Krishna Nagar Post Office in East Delhi.

Singh elaborated that a complaint was received from Dr Animesh, CMO of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding a threatening letter received via post to the hospital wherein a demand to give protection money to a specific bank account was made at the behest of Lawrance Bishnoi gang.

Based on the complaint, an investigation into the matter was launched and it was found that the bank account was in the name of Arun Verma, but the address was found to be fake. Based on technical surveillance, it was discovered that Verma is registered with HP gas agency and through the gas agency; his address was traced resulting in his apprehension from Ghaziabad, UP.

Further the bank account analysis, it was found that the account was used for frequent purchase of liquor from DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation) shop located in East of Delhi and based on the CCTV analysis one more suspect Rahul Sharma was apprehended.

Moreover, on interrogation of both, their third partner, Sabal Singh was apprehended from Mainpuri, UP who was working as a gram pradhan.

The DCP added that both Sabal and Verma had worked at Rishi Sharma’s firm since 2005. However, when it began to incur losses, they got involved in a mobile tower scam, deceiving people starting in 2015.

However, nowadays as people are no longer willing to invest money for mobile tower installations, they decided to send extortion letters to doctors, claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Syndicate.