The Crime Branch team of Delhi Police in a planned operation apprehended a sharpshooter of the infamous Lawrance Bishnoi gang for his alleged involvement in extortion-related firing incidents in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said, “Based on secret information, a trap was laid and the offender was apprehended from Rohini area”.

The suspect identified as Harish, wanted to get fame in the criminal activities and was in constant communication through social media with Ankit Shehrsha, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Kumar added.

The DCP mentioned that a semi-automatic pistol loaded with five cartridges was recovered from his possession and accordingly a case under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act was also registered at the Police Station Crime Branch.