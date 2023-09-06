G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am for 3 days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that in order to facilitate the general public and police officials on duty during the upcoming G20 Summit, metro services will start from 4 a.m. for three days from Friday onwards.

“The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m. After 6 a.m, the trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day. All metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10 except the Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding and deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on September 9 and 10 to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations.”

The DMRC went on to say that parking at all metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for at the Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg station which “will remain closed from 4 a.m of September 8 till 12 noon September 11”.

“In view of this prestigious G20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours,” it added.