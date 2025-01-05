From ‘tent school’ to Olympic-style shooting range: Atishi recalls Delhi’s education revolution

Inaugurating a world-class Olympic-level shooting range at a government school in Kalkaji on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed immense happiness that such a facility is now available in a state school.

Recalling conversations with residents of the area, who studied in nearby government schools, Atishi highlighted the school’s transformative achievement, noting that the school was referred to as a ‘tent school’ those days.

Reflecting on this stark contrast, Atishi said, “From the tent school with a leaking roof to inaugurating an Olympic-style shooting range at Kalkaji No. 3 today, this is the story of the transformation in Delhi’s education system, an education revolution.”

She mentioned that this 10-metre range has facilities like 15 lanes, an electronic target system, and world-class air pistols and rifles.

The Delhi CM emphasised that now even children from ordinary families can dream big, and added, “A child from a middle-class family can aspire to bring an Olympic medal home like Manu Bhaker or hear the Indian national anthem resonate globally while winning gold like Abhinav Bindra.”

Speaking about sports, Atishi pointed out the significant barriers that hinder widespread participation, including the high costs associated with equipment, training, coaching, and facilities, which make them difficult for ordinary people to access.

Atishi further said that shooting is also an expensive sport, as air pistols and air rifles cost Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh each, while their professional models cost over Rs 3 lakh.

“Ammunition costs Rs 2,000 per tin while shooting jackets, gloves, eyewear, scopes, and tripods cost lakhs of rupees,” she said.

CM Atishi also emphasised that facilities of this calibre are typically available only at private shooting ranges, making the sport unaffordable for most families.

She said, “If a young person from a middle-class or ordinary family in our city dreams of pursuing shooting, it’s nearly impossible because of these prohibitive costs.”

The CM further noted that the Delhi government is committed to providing equal opportunities to all children.