Free electricity, water, bus travel facilities will continue in Delhi: BJP MP Bidhuri

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday asserted that facilities of up to 200 units of electricity, 2,000 liters of free water and free bus travel for women will continue in the national capital after the victory of BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, adding that a decision will also be taken to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the first cabinet meeting itself.

“By implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, not only every poor person of Delhi but also the elderly of every class will be benefited so that they can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh,” the BJP leader said.

This announcement was made by the Convener of the Election Manifesto Committee of Delhi Pradesh BJP and BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in a press conference.

He said that consultation will be done with all sections in all areas of the capital to prepare the election manifesto.

Bidhuri said, “Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party are trying to mislead the public by spreading false propaganda that if the BJP government comes to power, the free schemes given to the public will be stopped.”

“I want to make it clear that the facilities of 200 units of electricity, 2 thousand liters of free water and free travel for women in buses will not only continue but will also be provided to the public in a real way. Today, 40 percent of the public does not have access to clean water,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that Kejriwal had promised to bring 15 thousand buses and not even a single bus could be added to the DTC fleet in ten years.