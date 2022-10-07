An apprehended accused of fraud case escaped from the custody of the cops of the Cyber Police Station in South East Delhi. The incident, said to be of October 6, has been captured in the CCTV cameras. Since then efforts have been made to search for the accused.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the video of the accused escaping custody went viral on social media.

As the matter came to light, Sub-Inspector Mohit and Constable Ajay were immediately suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them. An FIR has also been registered in the matter and searches for the accused have been initiated.

A senior police official said that a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station against the accused Abhishek Sinha (42) on September 30 and after the investigation, he was arrested on October 6. He was brought for a medical examination at around 7 in the evening the same day, from where he managed to escape the police custody.

The matter was informed to the senior police officials, after which Deputy Commissioner of Police, Isha Pandey suspended both the cops and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

The viral video of the incident shows the accused standing in front of a vehicle along with policemen, who were talking to another person present there. Meanwhile, the accused frees his hand and starts running. The cops tried to catch him but failed to do so.