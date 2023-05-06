Four killed in separate road accident

At least four persons were killed and seven seriously injured in separate road accidents across the State in the last 24 hours, police said on Friday. Five policemen were critically injured when the patrolling vehicle carrying them turned turtle after hitting a roadside tree in the Subalaya police station in Sonepur district during the wee hours of Friday.

While two more persons were killed and as many sustained critical injuries as a broiler-laden truck hit a stationary dumper at College Chhakin Balasore’s Soro this morning, two members of a family died after their bike rammed into tree in Kankadahad police limits of Dhenkanal district.