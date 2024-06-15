BSF seizes around 12 kg of suspected heroin along International Border near Sri Ganganagar

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized four packets of suspected heroin dropped by drones from Pakistan at two different locations along the India-Pakistan International Border in the Sri Ganganagar sector on Friday night.

The BSF received information on the midnight of 14-15 June regarding the smuggling of heroin via a drone from Pakistan.

Acting on this information, BSF personnel remained vigilant and immediately opened fire towards the approaching drone upon hearing its sound.

During an intensive search of the area, two packets of suspected heroin were recovered from the Raisinghnagar area and another two packets from the Anupgarh area, totalling four packets. Although no drone was recovered during the search, the police have been instructed to cordon off the area to apprehend the Indian smugglers.

The total weight of the suspected seized heroin, including the packing material, is approximately 12.88 kilogrammes. Its estimated value in the international market is around Rs 60 crore. The seized heroin will be handed over to the concerned agency for further investigation and necessary action.

Pakistan has made consistent attempts in the past to smuggle heroin into Indian territory through drones; however, the BSF successfully thwarted all such attempts, a BSF Frontier PRO in Rajasthan said.