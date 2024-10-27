Four juveniles among five held for murder of teenager in South West Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested four minors among five people in connection with the alleged killing of a 16-year-old boy and injury to another in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the body of the deceased was found with multiple stab wounds while the other victim is currently undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury.

At around 5:45 pm on Saturday the Kishangarh police station received a PCR call reporting an incident of stabbing near the village’s Gaushala. A team dispatched to the crime scene found an empty bullet shell at the crime scene while both the injured had already been shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, an officer said.

The hospital authorities confirmed the admission of two victims, Saurabh Yadav, 18, who had sustained a gunshot wound in his back, and the second boy who had been brought in with multiple stab wounds and was declared deceased.

Yadav informed the police that when he and his friend arrived at the Gaushala area, three assailants opened fire on them. While he was injured in the firing, his friend was chased and fatally stabbed multiple times.

Yadav said the attack seemed to have been premeditated and carried out under the direction of Mehlawat.

The suspects have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Arms Act, according to the police. Mehlawat has been arrested, while four juveniles, aged between 16 and 17 years, have also been apprehended in connection with the case.