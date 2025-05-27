88 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in South West Delhi, deportation underway

The Delhi Police have detained 88 Bangladeshi nationals as a part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration from the southwest of the city. All the immigrants have been residing in the country without valid documentation, it said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Surendra Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the drive was initiated in the national capital targeting the foreign nationals residing without valid documentation. “Many immigrants have already been verified by the team, as last week we detained 121 individuals. Afterwards, they were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the process of verification.”

“Following document checks, their illegal stay was confirmed, and deportation orders have been issue,” he added.

“The majority of the detainees were living in slum clusters. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links. Verification is ongoing for the remaining individuals,” the officer said during the briefing in this case.

Notably, in another case on Tuesday, a group of four Bangladeshi immigrants, including two women, were arrested by the Delhi Police in Delhi’s Cantt area, police said.

According to the DCP, Surendra Choudhary, they received intel regarding illegal Bangladeshi migrants roaming in the Cantt area based on which a team immediately deployed to the location and got their hands on them. while being interrogated, they failed to provide valid Indian documents and admitted to being native of Bangladesh.

In the present case, after a thorough verification and inquiry, necessary legal formalities were done, leading to their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).