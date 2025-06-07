Trio shoots at two sisters in South West Delhi to settle scores with their brother

The Delhi Police arrested three criminals for allegedly assaulting and opening fire at two sisters in South West Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ravi (22), Hitesh (22), and Ashish (31), who are known to the victims, shot at them to avenge shootout by their brother, Aman. Ravi had filed a case against Aman around three months ago at the Dwarka South police station, according to police sources.

Advertisement

The matter came to light when the complainant, a woman residing in Sector 7, Dwarka, was shot at by Ravi during a confrontation on Sunday. She was accompanied by her sister at that time. The accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the sisters and opened fire, injuring the complainant,” Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

Advertisement

The officer added that, during the scuffle amongst all of them, Ashish was caught by locals along with his motorcycle, while Ravi, Hitesh, and another accomplice, Monu, managed to flee the spot after committing the crime.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against the accused individuals, and an investigation into this case was initiated by the officers.

“While conducting an inquiry into this case, it was found that Ravi was communicating only through apps and using random hotspot networks. His last known location was traced to Manali in Himachal Pradesh,” the DCP mentioned.

With this lead, a police team was immediately dispatched to the suspected location, where they identified the accused and tracked the accused. They found that Ravi and Hitesh had boarded a bus back to Delhi. The team intercepted the bus at Murthal, Haryana, and apprehended the duo.

During interrogation, Ravi confessed to firing at the woman with an illegal pistol, which was later confiscated from a friend’s residence in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. “Our team is still searching for the fourth accused, Monu, who is absconding,” the DCP added.

Amid the probe, it came out that Ravi has a history of crime with his involvement in three other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder.

Further inquiry into this case is ongoing by the police team.