Four held for robbing businessman of Rs 35 lakh at gunpoint in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi Police cracked a daylight armed robbery case within 12 hours and arrested four accused involved in the crime in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja said, “The police recovered nearly the entire stolen amount of ₹35 lakh and arrested all four accused involved in the crime.”

The incident came to light on June 2, when a textile businessman registered a complaint stating that he was robbed of Rs 35 lakh in cash at gunpoint in broad daylight. Three masked men barged into his office located on the third floor of a building in the congested Katra Neel market, and fired two rounds, the senior officer added.

The robbers were later identified as Shekhar, Nikhil, Tushar, and Sahil, who entered the premises brandishing country-made pistols, shattered the glass entry gate with gunfire, and looted ₹35 lakh in cash from a cupboard before fleeing the scene.

Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Lahori Gate police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The DCP, while addressing the media, said there were over 100 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The footage revealed the robbers’ escape route, which led investigators through Shahdara, Loni, and eventually to Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, with the help of the footage, the police identified Shekhar (24), a resident of Indira Colony, Niwara village, Baghpat, as the main suspect in this case and conducted a raid at his house, which led to his arrest and the recovery of Rs 13 lakh, a firearm, and clothes used during the robbery.

Based on Shekhar’s confession, his accomplice, Nikhil (22), was arrested from his residence in Theodi, Baraut, with Rs 6.5 lakh in cash recovered from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that Shekhar had conspired with Tushar and Sahil—residents of Rohtak, Haryana—after coming into contact with Tushar via Instagram. This connection was facilitated by Shekhar’s brother Divansh, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in another robbery case.

Shekhar had identified lucrative targets in Old Delhi after a detailed scan and eventually brought the gang together through jail connections.

Following this lead, Delhi Police conducted raids at several locations in Rohtak, which ultimately led to the arrest of Sahil (21) and Tushar (23), and the recovery of Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 7.8 lakh in cash from them, respectively, along with another firearm.

In total, ₹33.9 lakh of the stolen money, two country-made pistols, a live cartridge, and the clothes worn during the crime were seized.