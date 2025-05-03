Former journalist found dead in South Delhi apartment; decomposed body recovered

A former journalist was found dead inside his rented accommodation in Gupta Colony, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Subhabrata Ghosh Chowdhury, 32, had previously worked at wire agency ANI and was most recently employed at a public relations (PR) firm, they added.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Friday from a woman who reported that her brother had been missing for the past 5–6 days and that his phone had been switched off.

Advertisement

A team was dispatched to the specified apartment in Khirki Extension, which was found locked from the inside.

After forcing entry, the team discovered Chowdhury’s body in a decomposed state, lying on the floor of the house.

Police said the body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been initiated under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Notably, one of Chowdhury’s last social media posts was on his LinkedIn account, where he wrote, “Self-motivation works when external forces don’t play spoilsport!”

The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem, an official said. The officer also added that the deceased’s family stated that Chowdhury last contacted them on the day of the Bengali New Year, and his phone had been switched off since April 25.