Five more Bangladeshi immigrants nabbed by Delhi Police

Five more Bangladeshi immigrants, including one woman and two children, were nabbed and put in a detention centre for deportation by the police from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, the cops said on Saturday, which totals to 42 apprehensions in the last Four days.

The two month long drive against illegal immigrants by Delhi police is in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “The district police had carried out various verification drives, raids in the slums in its jurisdiction and on January 1, in one such raid, five immigrants were near Kali Basti, Uttam Nagar Metro Station”.

They were identified as Mohammad Shahid Kadir, Najrul Sheikh, a female and two Children. During the interrogation they disclosed that they were illegally migrating from Bangladesh and on checking their mobile phones, Bangladesh citizenship and mobile number were established,” Singh added.

The apprehended individuals were produced at the office of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) R.K. Puram, and after completion of necessary documentation they were detained at Centre in Inderlok, the DCP elaborated.

Earlier on Friday, five Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended from a guest house, who were staying after their visa had expired in Sarita Vihar, South East Delhi.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged against the guest house owner for not informing the police about the overstaying of migrants and not checking their documents properly.