First-time voters seek development, jobs, infrastructure in 2024 polls

First-time voters are excited to exercise their universal franchise by bringing a wave of change. Politicians too try hard to woo this segment of voters by tapping into their needs and aspirations.

Many first-time voters talked to The Statesman about what they want from the new government.

Drumil Modi, a resident of Bharuch in Gujarat, talked about the changing priorities of his generation compared to the older one.

“My grandfather believed in Hindutva ideology, considering BJP’s victory crucial for the preservation of Hindu nationhood. My father, on the other hand, saw BJP as the only option amidst a perceived weakness in opposition, particularly the Congress. However, as a first-time voter, I believe to take a break from this tradition.

“The BJP’s dominance, often by breaking other parties, led me to support the INDIA alliance, viewing it as necessary for safeguarding democracy and freedom of expression,” he said.

Talking about the challenges he faced while going to vote, Modi said, “Finding my polling booth was tough, especially due to the absence of postal communication containing my voting details. So visiting the official ECI website was my only option to obtain my voting number,” he added.

On the influence of social media and digital platforms on his political outlook, Modi acknowledged its role in shaping his views. “Over the past few months, these platforms have been significant in educating me about politics. However, I have also found content that contradicts my personal beliefs. For instance, the recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir, an event meant to symbolize love and peace, was ruined by divisive, hate mongering tarnishing the essence of Lord Ram’s teachings,” he said.

Shristhy Kamal, a resident of Patna, shared her perspective on the changing priorities of first-time voters compared to previous generations, emphasizing on the need for employment opportunities.

“As a first-time voter, my priority differs significantly from previous generations. With a growing population and limited job prospects, many educated youth find themselves unemployed. Therefore, I will vote for policies that focus on creating jobs and opportunities,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact of social media and online platforms on her political awareness, Kamal highlighted their role in spreading information about party policies, as well as exposing instances of corruption and wrongdoing among politicians.

Mahiyar Rohinton Patel, a resident of Mumbai and a first-time voter, shared his perspective on the changing priorities of his generation compared to previous ones, highlighting the major need for increased job opportunities.

Asked about the most important issues guiding his voting decision, Patel said that there is a need for a level playing field and improved public services.

“Government schools often lack adequate resources, and access to proper healthcare services remains a concern. Therefore, it is important for me to know whether the candidates I am voting for prioritize addressing these critical issues,” he said.

“The algorithms employed by social media platforms often limits us to echo chambers, continuously showing us content that matches

with our pre-existing beliefs. This continuous exposure can significantly influence our perceptions, leading to polarization and shaping our political views,” he added.

Abhijay Vaish, a resident of Noida, shared his views on the changing priorities of first-time voters compared to previous generations,highlighting the influence of information accessibility on shaping perspectives.

“In terms of priorities, previous generations often relied on the agendas set by political parties, shaping their voting decisions. However, in today’s era, our priorities are influenced by a lot of factors, thanks to the vast amount of information available to us.

“The accessibility of information has empowered our generation to explore a wider range of issues and viewpoints. While this large amount of information may not always lead to rights and priorities, it certainly enhances our understanding of the complexities surrounding political decision-making,” he added.