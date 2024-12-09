Fire in Rajouri Garden: But for minor injuries to one no major casualty

A major fire broke out in a restaurant at Rajouri Garden in West Delhi on Monday afternoon. However, except for minor injuries to a person, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The victim, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital for the injuries sustained during rescue operation, received no burns.

After receiving a fire-related call at 2 pm, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed 11 fire tenders to the spot without losing time. The timely action brought the fire under control without causing any eventuality.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several videos of the towering inferno with a thick smoke originating from the flames leaping from the hotel filling the atmosphere as are people on the rooftops of the adjoining buildings watching with dismay went viral.

According to a police official, the building houses several shops on the ground floor along with a restaurant and an institute on another floor. Luckily, the restaurant was closed at the time of the incident.

The damage to the ground floor establishments was relatively less as the fire originated from the first floor, he added.

After the firefighters brought the flames under control, the owners of establishments have been asked to account for all of the people whowere on the premises at the time of the incident, the official added.

Earlier on Sunday, six persons, including three children, rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital with burns following a fire in a house in

the Gandhi Nagar area of North Delhi.