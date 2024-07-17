Fire at Delhi’s Pandara Road restaurant, plastic factory in Narela, no casualties

A fire broke out near India Gate at a famous restaurant in Pandara Road during the early hours on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

However, there were no reports of any casualty or any person getting injured in the incident, the fire department said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received from Pandara Road near Bikaner House at around 2.48 am, that the fire was at shop number 8, which houses a well known restaurant.

Accordingly, the fire department rushed five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire services further informed that the blaze had broken out at the ground floor seating area and then the first floor above the restaurant, while no casualty was reported in the incident.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished in approximately an hour, an official said, adding that so far, the cause behind the fire has not been established.

Meanwhile, another fire incident took place in Delhi’s Narela industrial area at around 1.44 am today.

The fire was reported at a polythene manufacturing factory in Narela. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

The blaze had struck the plastic granules and the finished product, and spread from the basement, to the ground, first and second floors of the building constructed on a plot size of 250 square yards.

The fire department had to rush a total of 15 fire tenders on the site to fight the flames, the department informed.

It took over three hours for the firemen to get the blaze under control, the DFS added.